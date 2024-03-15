He climate in the north and northeast of Mexico It's getting a little rough, so get ready! Cold front No. 40 is underway and is combining with other natural forces to cause strong winds, rain and even the possibility of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. While other regions of the country will feel the hellish heat of up to 45 °C.

But it is not only in the North of mexico where the change is felt. The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) reports that in northwest Mexico, the situation is not calm either. A low pressure associated with the front and located in the United States is causing strong winds with dust devils, rains and even snow In some areas such as mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

In the southeast, the story is different. A low pressure trough, along with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and other seas, is bringing rains and showerswith special attention to Chiapas and the Yucatán Peninsula.

But while some get wet, others get roasted. Most Mexico will be under a infernal heat, with temperatures that can reach 40 °C in many places. So, don't forget the umbrella and drink plenty of water.

Temperature forecast for today:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Coahuila, QueretaroHidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Durango (northeast), ZacatecasAguascalientes and Guanajuato.

Weather forecast for the weekend

For him Saturday and Sunday, cold front No. 40 will continue its passage, bringing more rain and showers to the northeast of the country. In the northwest, strong winds and dust devils will continue to be the protagonists, so prepare to tie down everything you have in the yard.

Although the rains cool some, the heat will continue to be a constant in many parts of the country. So, don't let your guard down! And remember, hydration is key!