Defeated for the reconfiguration of a new regime with the 4-Tthe old corporate sectors of the old PRI regime are back to oppose the proposal for structural reform of the political system that represents the continuity López Obrador-Claudia Sheinbaum; That is to say, the country faces two conflicting forces of restoration: that of the centralist State and that of the corporatism of interests.

The PRI political system was made up of six fundamental pillars: the president of the Republic, the PRIthe welfare state, agreements with the invisible sectors, political culture as ideology and the Constitution. And within this structure, the invisible sectors of the system were those that publicly repudiated the regime's abuses of power, but privately held their noses to obtain almost always budgetary benefits.

The political-electoral initiative of the Catholic hierarchy with its commitment to peace – which is nothing more than the current strategy, only reversed – and the strident display of intellectuals demanding equity in the media is showing the public reactivation of sectors invisibles that until 2000 were part of the structure of the PRI regime.

They were known as invisible sectors of the system; That is to say, they publicly confronted him, but privately they legitimized him. And the list of ten was visible: the media, intellectuals, businessmen, the loyal opposition, the United States embassy as a representative of the White House, the Catholic church, the indigenous communities that lived on special budgets, the non-corporate social movements that were controlled by their sectors of the system, the de facto powers such as the criminals and the corrupt and the bureaucracy of power.

These invisible sectors were critical, but systemic, confirming the thesis that Mario Vargas Llosa did not like very much at the time in 1991 – in the model of Huxley's Brave New World – that the Mexican dictatorship was the perfect one, because it gave room and meaning for groups critical of the system/regime, but kept them within the corporate structure of loyalty of the populist State.

Practically, almost all the invisible sectors of the system were inactive but latent from 1994 to 2018 and began to emerge from their lethargy with the first reforms of the regime structure of the Government of President López Obrador: the break with the complicit press, the denunciation of the intellectuals who received budget favors and operated as consultants to the PRI princes, the businessmen who at first were expelled from the paradise of contracting and who today are happy and back, the loyal opposition that won the presidency in two six-year terms and behaved as a loyal presidency to the PRI regime, the indigenous people disarticulated as a pressure group, the social movements without direct subsidies and the bureaucracy of power that saw its salaries cut.

Of the invisible sectors of the system, only the de facto powers of organized crime and corruption structures and contracting businessmen such as Carlos Slim Helú remained as part of the power game of the 4-T. All the others were left in the dust in a disjointed ecosystem due to the absence of a real opposition, but now they are regrouping around the opposition candidacy of Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz-PRIANREDE-Coparmex-the Spanish PAN extreme right-businessmen, all those groups that were first expelled from the López Obrador system and then left without spaces or budgetary benefits and who were losing presence and resources with the cancellation in practice of the autonomous organizations where they had taken refuge.

So the peace initiative of the Catholic Church and the stridency of intellectuals against the media are data that reveal the reorganization and reactivation of the invisible sectors of the old PRI regime that now place their bets on the opposition candidate Gálvez Ruiz who represents the interests partisans of the old regime: PRI, PAN and PRD.

