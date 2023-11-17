The text of amendment to the Highway Code introduces the helmet and mandatory insurance for scooters and electric bicycles. The decree RC Car of 16 November 2023 establishes that all vehicles with engines that have a maximum design speed of s must be insuredabove 25 km/h or a weighing more than 25 kg and a maximum design speed greater than 14 km/h.

The law requires that anyone who owns or intends to purchase an electric bicycle or scooter must use the helmet and sign acivil liability insurance. Insurance is mandatory, regardless of the terrain on which the vehicles are used – public roads, private courtyards or other areas – and their state of use or immobilisation.

The regulation applies both if the vehicles are regularly used and if they are parked in a garage or warehouse. Specifically, vehicles with engines that have them must be insured “maximum design speed greater than 25 km/h”or weighing more than 25 kg And “maximum design speed greater than 14 km/h”. Also included in the definition trailers and light electric vehicles to be identified by decree of the Ministers of Business and Made in Italy and of Infrastructure and Transport.

Exceptions

Some are included in the measure exceptions to the obligation of insurance coverage. Insurance is not required for vehicles unsuitable for use as a means of transportfor those withdrawn from circulation (which must be destined for scrapping or subject to administrative detention, confiscation or seizure) and for vehicles voluntarily suspended from circulation (for example, for seasonal use).

The novelty is represented by voluntary suspension of insurance, which was previously at the discretion of the insurance company. The suspension period can be extended several timesbut cannot exceed nine months of the insurance annuity.

Electric scooter insurance price

The experts at Facile.it suggest two options for insurance coverage for damage to third parties during the use of the electric scooter. One possibility is to take out the policy RC Head of family, which offers comprehensive coverage for the policyholder and family, including damage caused by scooters. Prices for this option start at approx 55 euros per year for basic coverage.

Another option is to get aspecific insurance for urban mobility vehicles, which protects the policyholder while using the electric scooter and in the event of damage to third parties or their property. For individual coverage, prices start at approx 40 euros per yearwhile for a policy that covers all family members who may drive the vehicle, we are talking about approx 80 euros per year.

Speaking of prices, Mimit underlined the importance of “estimator” to ensure greater transparency in insurance. This tool allows consumers to compare free of charge prices, rates and contractual conditions of insurance companies. It is accessible through the websites ofIvass he was born in Ministry of Business and Made in Italyfacilitating the choice of the most convenient insurance policies suited to consumer needs.

