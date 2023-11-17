After a 65-minute meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, Kishida said they agreed to “find ways to resolve the conflict through meetings and dialogue in a constructive manner” and that they would hold a meeting of scientific experts. He did not mention To the details.

Kishida had called on China to immediately lift the ban on Japanese seafood.

The ban has been in place since the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant began discharging radioactive treated wastewater into the sea on August 24.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said last September that Japan had informed the World Trade Organization that China’s ban on Japanese seafood after the discharge of treated water contaminated with radiation from the Fukushima nuclear plant was “completely unacceptable.”

In a counterclaim to China’s notification to the WTO on August 31 of its measures to suspend imports from Japanese waters that began last month, Japan said it would explain its positions to relevant WTO committees, and urged China to immediately cancel the measure.