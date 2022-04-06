DThe new proposal for compulsory corona vaccination negotiated by members of the traffic light coalition has been rejected by the Union. It is about “messed up compromises that the coalition has to make because they don’t agree among themselves,” said Union faction leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) on Wednesday on Deutschlandfunk. “We still believe that the motion submitted by his group is the right one,” he emphasized.

On Thursday morning, the Bundestag will vote on various applications for compulsory vaccination. Recently it seemed likely that none of the five templates would get a majority. On Tuesday evening, supporters of two of the five motions said they had negotiated a compromise. As of October, it provides for compulsory proof of vaccination for all people over the age of 60.

Merz: traffic light rules “short of breath”

“We found out about this compromise in detail after yesterday’s parliamentary group meeting,” Merz complained. This shows “how things are being governed at the moment,” said the CDU leader, namely “short of breath” and with “decisions that are not valid for 48 hours”. Merz also related this to the about-face by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on the obligation to isolate.

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil called on the Union faction to work together on the issue of compulsory vaccination. “This compulsory vaccination from 60 will help us to get through the fall in freedom,” he said on Tuesday evening on the “RTL Direkt” program. That’s why “an appeal to reason and the responsibility of the Union, too, not to be stubborn, but to say: We’re going along this path.”





