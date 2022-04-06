Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Knights of Culiacan the victory locker was released within the 2022 season of the Cibacopa by beating the Halcones de Cd. Obregón 88-83 at the hands of Najeal Young, who contributed 24 points.

The nobility won three quarters to head for victory. The first period was in their favor 20-18. For the next quarter, the culichis got a scare, since they began to miss shots, while the feathered ones took advantage of each of the opportunities to add units on the board, however, the nobility recommenced the path and that period was left to their please 23-22.

For the second part of the game, the culichis tipped the scales in their favor by winning the third quarter 26-16 to finish with a thirteen-point lead. The Sonorans tried to put pressure on the home team in the last quarter by dominating the first five minutes, however, the Knights withstood the onslaught and despite losing that period 19-27, they ended up getting their first success of the season.

The American, Najeal Young finished the night as the figure to get 24 points, four assists and seven rebounds. He was followed by Samuel Daniel with 21 points. For the Falcons, Michael D’Souza was the best scoring 17 points. Tomorrow, Caballeros will look to match their mark when they play their second game of the series against Cd. Obregón. The duel will start at 8:00 pm.