Compromís asks to know the routes of Mazón’s official car on the day of the dana: “We still don’t know what it did that afternoon”

Compromís has asked the Consell to provide documentation on the journeys made by the ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, in his official car on October 29, the day of the DANA that devastated a large part of the province of Valencia, to have knowledge of “where he was, where he went and at what time.” “We still do not know what he did at all hours that afternoon,” denounced the coalition’s ombudsman in Las Corts, Joan Baldoví.

Specifically, Compromís requests to have access to a “literal and complete” copy of all requests for use, service sheets, service commission order sheet or similar documentation on the journeys made by vehicles for official use of the Generalitat on the day October 29, 2024 by the ‘president’ of the Generalitat in which “the routes taken, the time of completion of each one and the destinations” are recorded.

In statements to the media this Tuesday, Joan Baldoví insisted that the head of the Consell “was not there on the day he was supposed to”, in addition to “disappearing” in the days after October 29 and being “a complete disaster in the management of the emergency.” “It is the opacity that is being demonstrated,” he criticized.

Along these lines, he asked “where and with whom” Mazón was that afternoon, because it is something that “we don’t know yet.” “He has said that he does not show the bill, something as simple as showing a bill and saying: I ate here and spent this money. If he spent 160, let him show it. “What problem is there?” he asked.

In this regard, and after the request for documentation made by the coalition in mid-November, the Ombudsman of Compromís has criticized that they have now been informed that it “is extended until the end of February to be able to give us that information, which anyone should know.” citizen”. “What time did Mazón get the official cars? “Where was I?” he insisted.

For Baldoví, this “transparency exercise” is “an obligation of any politician,” but he regretted that neither Mazón nor the PP fulfill it. “And that is why we believe that our proposal is more than justified,” he argued.

Regarding the “disaster” of the Consell’s management after DANA, Baldoví has ​​emphasized the “disappeared” vice president for reconstruction, who “has no agenda” nor “whom to send.” “We don’t know what the general is doing… the main figure who had to come here to lead the entire reconstruction is not in combat,” he said ironically.

The initiative on Mazón’s resignation, “finally”

On the other hand, the parliamentary spokesperson for Compromís has advanced that this Wednesday “finally” the coalition’s initiative for each deputy of the Valencian parliament “to speak out on the resignation” will enter the agenda of the board of trustees of Les Corts. de Mazón” and whether he is “the right person to continue.” “The lawyers’ report has already said that there is no problem or impediment (…), therefore, it will be possible to vote” in the next plenary session, he stated.

“We understand that this resignation should have already occurred for three fundamental reasons: he resigned from his responsibility as ‘president’ on the day his people needed him most, on subsequent days he also resigned from his obligations, he did not ask for all the help, he did not declare the maximum level of emergency, in fact, has not yet requested it. And thirdly because the recovery is being absolutely a disaster,” he explained.

In this sense, he has reproached the head of the Consell for being “more concerned with saving his image” through “institutional campaigns with everyone’s money” than with managing the emergency. “We hope that finally on the 15th in these Cortes we will hear what is already a clamor in the street: that Mazón should not continue as ‘president’ of the Generalitat.

He has also denounced that Mazón “continues to hand-pick contracts day after day to companies that were convicted for various issues of illegal financing of the PP.” For all this, he has considered that the ‘president’ of the Generalitat “today more than anything is an obstacle to reconstruction”, so he should “resign once and for all.”

Asked about the Government of Spain in the reconstruction work after the damage, Joan Baldoví assured that “it does its things” but “more slowly than it should” and cited the example of the Insurance Compensation Consortium, which “is paying very slowly”, a situation in which he has urged the central Executive to “be much more alert”.