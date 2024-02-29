The Premier League is preparing for an epic showdown when Brentford hosts Chelsea on matchday 27. With emotions on the line, this clash promises intensity from the opening whistle. Both teams crave victory, generating expectations of a memorable duel on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
In which stadium is Brentford vs Chelsea played?
City: London
Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
Date: Sunday March 3
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina, 09:00 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Brentford vs Chelsea on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Brentford vs Chelsea on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Brentford vs Chelsea on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Brentford vs Chelsea on television in the United States?
ESPN+
Rival
Result
Competition
West Ham
4-2D
Premier League
man city
1-0 D
Premier League
Liverpool
1-4D
Premier League
Wolves
0-2V
Premier League
man city
1-3D
Premier League
Rival
Result
Competition
Leeds United
3-2V
FA CUP
Liverpool
0-1D
EFL CUP
man city
1-1
Premier League
Crystal Palace
1-3V
Premier League
Aston Villa
1-3V
FA CUP
Chelsea: Cucurella, Reece James, Fofana, Benoît Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Fofana, Chukwuekema, Ugochukwu and Robert Sánchez will not be able to be there due to injury. Nkunku has been injured again and will be out until the end of March.
Brentford: Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade and Aaron Hickey will not be able to be there due to injury.
Chelsea: Petrovic; Bad Gusto, Disasi, Levi Colwill, Chilwell; Sterling, Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Broja
Brentford: Flekken; Nathan Collins, Ajer, Ben Mee; Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jensen, Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Sergio Reguilón; Ivan Toney, Neal Maupay
Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
