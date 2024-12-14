Cinematographic distinctions enter the scene again. A route that in the Spanish case is opened by Forqué Awards. The 47 and Want were the movie and the series winners in the awards given by the producers, whose 30 edition It was special for the symbolism of the anniversary reached, for the tribute to the great José Luis Garci and for the emotional memory of the DANA victims.

Directed by Marcel Barrena and involved in the journey that reflects the neighborhood struggle, The 47 has been one of those titles that represent the effect of word of mouth among viewers (especially in Catalonia, where it has been a phenomenon). The Forqués chose it as best feature film, a recognition that was preceded by that awarded in Cinema and Education in Values.

In the series section it was sensed that the preferences were going to lean towards the miniseries Wantand so it was. The Movistar Plus+ production, created by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa (Cinco lobitos), took the Forqué to the best series and to the female interpretations (Nagore Aranburu) and masculine (Pedro Casablanc).

Continuing with the performances, in this case those captured in feature films, Carolina Yuste (The infiltrator) and Eduard Fernandez (the protagonist of The 47 was not nominated for the winning work, but for Frame) fulfilled their status as favorites.

The complete list of winners of the Forqué 2024 Awards, held at IFEMA Madrid, is detailed below. The winners of the 12 categories are highlighted in bold, underlined and with an asterisk.

Best fiction feature film

47. Marcel Barrena*

The blue star. Javier Macipe

The infiltrator. Arantxa Echevarría

Second prize. Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez

Best fiction series

Cristobal Balenciaga. Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi, Jose Mari Goenaga and Lourdes Iglesias.

The Asunta case. Ramon Campos

The lawyers. Patricia Ferreira

Want. Alauda Ruiz de Azúa*

Best female performance

Carolina Yuste by The infiltrator*

Emma Vilarasau by House on fire

Najwa Nimri by The red virgin

Patricia López Arnaiz by The sparkles

Best Male Performance

Antonio de la Torre by The sparkles

Eduard Fernández by Frame*

Mario Casas by Exhaust

Pepe Lorente by The blue star

Best female performance in a fiction series

Candela Peña by The Asunta case

Carmen Machi by Sky blue

Iria del Río by The new years

Nagore Aranburu by Want*

Best male performance in a fiction series

Alberto San Juan for Cristobal Balenciaga

Javier Cámara for Rapa (season 3)

Oriol Pla by I, addict

Pedro Casablanc for Want*

Best Latin American film of the year

The jockey. Luis Ortega

The dog thief. Vinko Tomicic

The place of the other. Maite Alberdi*

Memories of a body that burns. Antonella Sudasassi

Cinema and Education in Values

The 47*

The blue star

The infiltrator

I’m Nevenka

Best cinematographic short film



Betiko Gaua. Eneko Sagardoy

Evanescent. Gala Gracia and Guillermo Garavito

The great work. Alex Lora*

Best animated feature film

Buffalo Kids. Pedro Solís and Juan Jesús García ‘Galo’

Dragon Guardian. Salvador Simó and Li Jianping

black butterflies. David Baute*

Rock Bottom. Maria Trenor

Best Documentary Feature Film

Chaplin: Gypsy Spirit. Carmen Chaplin

The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortés. Anton Alvarez

Marisol: Call me Pepa. Blanca Torres*

My brother Ali. Paula Palacios

Audience Award

House on fire. Dani of the Order

Gold medal

Jose Luis Garci

