Cinematographic distinctions enter the scene again. A route that in the Spanish case is opened by Forqué Awards. The 47 and Want were the movie and the series winners in the awards given by the producers, whose 30 edition It was special for the symbolism of the anniversary reached, for the tribute to the great José Luis Garci and for the emotional memory of the DANA victims.
Directed by Marcel Barrena and involved in the journey that reflects the neighborhood struggle, The 47 has been one of those titles that represent the effect of word of mouth among viewers (especially in Catalonia, where it has been a phenomenon). The Forqués chose it as best feature film, a recognition that was preceded by that awarded in Cinema and Education in Values.
In the series section it was sensed that the preferences were going to lean towards the miniseries Wantand so it was. The Movistar Plus+ production, created by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa (Cinco lobitos), took the Forqué to the best series and to the female interpretations (Nagore Aranburu) and masculine (Pedro Casablanc).
Continuing with the performances, in this case those captured in feature films, Carolina Yuste (The infiltrator) and Eduard Fernandez (the protagonist of The 47 was not nominated for the winning work, but for Frame) fulfilled their status as favorites.
The complete list of winners of the Forqué 2024 Awards, held at IFEMA Madrid, is detailed below. The winners of the 12 categories are highlighted in bold, underlined and with an asterisk.
Best fiction feature film
47. Marcel Barrena*
The blue star. Javier Macipe
The infiltrator. Arantxa Echevarría
Second prize. Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez
Best fiction series
Cristobal Balenciaga. Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi, Jose Mari Goenaga and Lourdes Iglesias.
The Asunta case. Ramon Campos
The lawyers. Patricia Ferreira
Want. Alauda Ruiz de Azúa*
Best female performance
Carolina Yuste by The infiltrator*
Emma Vilarasau by House on fire
Najwa Nimri by The red virgin
Patricia López Arnaiz by The sparkles
Best Male Performance
Antonio de la Torre by The sparkles
Eduard Fernández by Frame*
Mario Casas by Exhaust
Pepe Lorente by The blue star
Best female performance in a fiction series
Candela Peña by The Asunta case
Carmen Machi by Sky blue
Iria del Río by The new years
Nagore Aranburu by Want*
Best male performance in a fiction series
Alberto San Juan for Cristobal Balenciaga
Javier Cámara for Rapa (season 3)
Oriol Pla by I, addict
Pedro Casablanc for Want*
Best Latin American film of the year
The jockey. Luis Ortega
The dog thief. Vinko Tomicic
The place of the other. Maite Alberdi*
Memories of a body that burns. Antonella Sudasassi
Cinema and Education in Values
The 47*
The blue star
The infiltrator
I’m Nevenka
Best cinematographic short film
Betiko Gaua. Eneko Sagardoy
Evanescent. Gala Gracia and Guillermo Garavito
The great work. Alex Lora*
Best animated feature film
Buffalo Kids. Pedro Solís and Juan Jesús García ‘Galo’
Dragon Guardian. Salvador Simó and Li Jianping
black butterflies. David Baute*
Rock Bottom. Maria Trenor
Best Documentary Feature Film
Chaplin: Gypsy Spirit. Carmen Chaplin
The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortés. Anton Alvarez
Marisol: Call me Pepa. Blanca Torres*
My brother Ali. Paula Palacios
Audience Award
House on fire. Dani of the Order
Gold medal
Jose Luis Garci
