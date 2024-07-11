On July 10, the Colombian national team defeated the Uruguayan national team 1-0, earning a place in the Copa América final and achieving the longest unbeaten streak in its history, as it has gone 28 games without knowing defeat.

According to the criteria of

The reason for the celebration of the tricolor players is great, since this is the third time that Colombia has reached this far in this tournament, after having reached the final in 1975 and losing against Peru and winning the title in 2001 after competing against Mexico.

Néstor Lorenzo’s team celebrated in the locker room after the victory against Uruguay. In a live broadcast by player Luis Sinisterra, we could see how this celebration was, in which the Colombians sang and jumped in the company of the artists. Ryan Castro and Feid.

Meanwhile, you can see Luis Díaz singing with emotion alongside Castrowhile Richard Ríos records the moment in the background.

In another moment, in the midst of emotion, Daniel Muñoz is lifted, shouting his name in order to ‘lift the spirits’ of his teammate after his expulsion in this match.

Meanwhile, in cities like Cali, Barranquilla, Medellín, Bogotá and Bucaramanga, crowds have made themselves felt and have taken to the streets to celebrate with emotion the triumph of the Colombian National Team, which will now have to play the final against Argentina next Sunday, July 14.