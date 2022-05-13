Sebastián Villa is one of the greatest figures in Boca, but once again he was the protagonist of a case of gender violence. The Colombian player is accused of sexual abuse and attempted murder, for an event that occurred in June 2021.
in the complaint They accuse the footballer of having abused her after attending a barbecue with a group of Boca players. Today the fact was made public and it is still in doubt what will happen to the player (Boca will face Racing on Saturday for the semifinals of the Professional League Cup).
“She is a girl who came to the studio for having suffered sexual abuse, injuries that in my opinion are serious and conduct that we understand could be framed as an attempted murder. In that sense, she is a girl who was very afraid all this year, she had many communications from the environment of the person we denounced, she herself considers that publicizing her complaint somehow protects her. If he did not promote criminal action before, it was due toor. Now he wants to close this nightmare he lived, he wants to seek reparation and justice, “said Roberto Castillo, the complainant’s lawyer at TyC Sports.
The woman accused Villa of having drunk more than one bottle of whiskey and having penetrated her without her consent. There is talk of acts of great violence, in which he believed that he was going to take his life. On the other hand, she revealed that they tried to bribe her so that she would remain silent and not file a complaint.
