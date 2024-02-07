Competitions | Gold for the Finnish national chef team at the Chef Olympics

The Finnish national team of chefs won gold on Wednesday in the IKA Culinary Olympics competition held in Stuttgart, Germany.

Finland won a gold medal for the first time in the international IKA Culinary Olympics competition on Wednesday.

The victory came in the Restaurant of Nations series of the competition, where teams from 24 different countries competed over four days. Finland got the best points in the task, where a three-course menu was prepared for over a hundred guests.

Silver went to Switzerland and bronze to Iceland.

“The whole team has worked extremely hard and dedicated a lot of time, effort and passion to the achievement”, team manager Katja Tuomainen commented fresh.

Executive director of the team Jenni Bergström believes that the win tells about the international competitiveness and innovativeness of Finnish gastronomy.

Finland won silver in the same competitions in 2020.