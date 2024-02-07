I joined the GDP program as head of business development at the end of June of last year and, in previous conversations, we were talking about training 1,500 managers and managers in Digital Transformation, in a limited period and at no cost (funded by the 'Next' funds). Generation EU'). This was the mandate that came to us and, to me personally, it seemed to me that I was facing a great challenge that could change many organizations and undoubtedly improve the economy of the Region.

#Digital #transformation #personal #transformation