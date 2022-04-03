The equator of the second half was approaching and he had not yet marked the Barcelonabut Seville he was already wandering around the grass stunned by just a couple of clear chances, with the Camp Nou lit by the arreón of its footballers. martial he shot focused on Ter Stegen, Pedri He opened the can and in the goal of the canary Sevilla seemed to dissolve like a piece of sugar. The Blaugranas vibrated, those from Lopetegui. If football is a state of mind, the team of nerve he has the face of a thrashed goalkeeper even though he has barely received 20 goals, the least in First division.

And although in Barcelona he added the first defeat of the second round (three of League throughout the year) and that it remains prominent and with some rope still on the Champions. Less and less, yes: it is four points behind Betis. This Sevilla competes, because it is impossible not to compete with a couple of central defenders like the one they formed again Koundé and Diego Carlos and with a goalkeeper like Bond. But he doesn’t give him much more, especially in attack. Martial is lost in the field, Ocampos almost nothing ends well and not even lick it confirmed the sensations he was offering on his return. They are top-level footballers, they have shown it amply. So they should give to win games. Question of confidence? That Lopetegui (and Monchi) pass them around the couch.