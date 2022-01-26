No Vax activist Robert Kennedy Jr. made mea culpa for invoking the memory of Anne Frank by implying that Jews during Nazism had more freedom than Americans who reject the anti-Covid injection. Kennedy, who is the son of Senator Robert Kennedy and grandson of President JFK, had embarrassed his famous family for the unfortunate comparison, which arrived, among other things, a few days after the Day of Remembrance which on January 27 commemorates the liberation of the victims. of Hitler from the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Harshly criticized in recent days not only by members of the Jewish community, Rfk Jr. today apologized: “If I hurt someone I am very, very sorry”, he wrote on his Twitter profile, expressing his deep apologies to the families who have suffered. for the Holocaust. Robert Kennedy’s son tried to justify himself by saying that he used “examples of past barbarism to demonstrate the dangers of new control technologies.” Speaking at a No Vax rally at Lincoln Memorial, Kennedy said that “even in Nazi Germany you could cross the Alps and enter Switzerland. You could have hid in an attic like Anne Frank did. ‘

I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry. – Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 25, 2022

Jfk’s grandson, who has long been embarrassing the rest of the family with his conspiracy theories, had taken the floor against the use of vaccines, talking about the Holocaust and calling the vaccination pass a tool of the Nazi regime. “In the future – Kennedy had argued in front of a crowd of thousands of people gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial – unlike what happened with the Holocaust, none of us will have the opportunity to escape and none of us will be able to hide because of Bill’s satellites. Gates and 5G with which they will monitor our every movement and behavior 24 hours a day. Even in Hitler’s Germany – he added – you could hide in an attic, as Anne Frank did ».

The reaction of the Jewish community was immediate, like that of the well-known American immunologist Peter Hotez: “Since June – he tweeted – 200,000 unvaccinated Americans have lost their lives victims of disinformation and aggression by extremists who compare the situation to the Holocaust”. Also on Twitter the anger and bewilderment of the Auschwitz Memorial: “Exploiting in a debate on vaccines and restrictions in times of pandemic the tragedy of people who have suffered, who have been humiliated, tortured and murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany, including children like Anne Frank, it is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay. ‘