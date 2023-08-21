If you have a swimming pool at home, you need a cleaner. Until now it was hanging on the cable. From now on no more. Such a robot is more comfortable with a battery. And just as good? We went underground with the cleaning crew from Zodiac, Dolphin and Aiper.

Synchronized swimmers on the floor: they clean the home pool wirelessly (from left to right): Zodiac Freerider, Aiper Seagull Pro and Dolphin Liberty 300 Image: Holger Appel

Dunwind, a little refreshment before or after work, invite friends to a party, do something for your own fitness, enjoy the view of the water at sunset – there are many good reasons for a swimming pool in your own garden. If there are small children in the house, there should be a fence around it, you should think about the design beforehand and hope for a capable pool builder, otherwise a private pool like this is not rocket science.

Holger Apple See also Energy crisis: Swimming pools are supposed to get colder Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Financially yes, the cost of a swimming pool elegantly embedded in the ground can easily reach 50,000 euros, spending 100,000 euros is not an art. Everyone has to know for themselves whether automatic water level control, a dosing system for chlorine and pH value or a heat pump is necessary, often a standard quadruple tablet in the skimmer every week will do the trick.