Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

Jens Spahn calls for a break in asylum migration. According to his proposal, the EU should take in a maximum of half a million refugees. This sparks a debate.

Berlin – The CDU politician Jens Spahn polarized with his statements. Most recently he called for the abolition of pensions at the age of 63 – now he’s calling for drastic changes in migration policy. The CDU presidium member spoke out in favor of stricter restrictions on immigration to Germany. Spahn’s proposal sparked a renewed debate. He received criticism from the SPD, the Greens and the Left. The Union supports his proposal. Although he meets with approval from the AfD, his demands are not seen as far-reaching enough.

Jens Spahn calls for a “break from uncontrolled asylum migration”

“Germany needs a break from this completely uncontrolled asylum migration,” said Spahn picture on sunday (20th of August). Experience shows that we cannot significantly reduce the numbers through deportations. That’s why a clear signal is needed at the EU’s external border: nobody can go any further on this path,” said the CDU politician. The integration of people traumatized by war or violence into society and the labor market takes time and a lot of resources.

CDU politician Jens Spahn caused outrage with his statements on migration policy. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

“This can only work well if the number of additional asylum seekers decreases significantly.” Germany needs “specific immigration of skilled workers into work”. Spahn advocated taking in and distributing 300,000 to 500,000 refugees a year in Europe. The people should choose the refugee agency of the United Nations.

Migration policy: the number of deportations in Germany is increasing – criticism of Spahn

The number of deportations from Germany had recently increased. By more than a quarter in the first half of 2023. 7,861 people were deported, almost 27 percent more than in the same period last year. This emerges from the response of the Federal Ministry of the Interior to a small request from the left. First had the New Osnabrück newspaper (19 August) reported. Of those deported, 1,664 were women and 1,375 were minors. People with Georgian nationality were deported most frequently (705), followed by North Macedonians (665), Afghans (659) and Turks (525).

The factions of the traffic light coalition clearly reject Spahn’s proposal. The SPD domestic politician Sebastian Hartmann said the World, national isolation and unregulated conditions at the EU’s external borders are not alternatives. For domestic politician Lamya Kaddor of the Greens, “suspending human rights in order to limit migration cannot be a solution,” she says World said. The parliamentary director of the FDP, Stephan Thomae, referred to better protection of the EU’s external borders and considers an asylum check there to be necessary. This is necessary “to preserve a Europe of open internal borders and to relieve the municipalities again,” he said World. The federal government has succeeded in “getting things moving again in the reform of the common European asylum system”.

Tailwind for Spahn: Haseloff talks about overwhelmed municipalities

“Anyone who wants to end migration completely accepts that many people will die using brute force. This violence, also in the form of illegal pushbacks, can already be observed at the European external borders and it is to be feared that it will continue to increase due to the current policy of the federal government. Spahn would like to exacerbate this now,” said Clara Bünger, spokeswoman for refugee policy for the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag World reported.

Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) warned against overburdening the municipalities in view of the high migration figures. “In the municipalities, the load limit has been reached. Unfortunately, that has not yet fully arrived in Berlin,” he said picture newspaper. “We are overdoing ourselves with the integration, also with regard to the absolutely necessary integration into the labor market.”

Spahn’s migration demands: AfD wants a “permanent stop” instead of a break

The AfD Spahn’s plans do not go far enough. AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel supports the demands for better security of the EU’s external borders. Nevertheless, you have to “listen carefully to the Merkel party: Spahn is not calling for an end to illegal asylum immigration, just a ‘pause’,” she quotes Die Welt as saying. The CDU/CSU wanted “more mass immigration to Germany, just a little slower. Instead of just a break, we need a permanent stop and, moreover, the consistent reversal of the massive illegal immigration into our country.”

The migration debate has been widely held by the Union in recent weeks. In addition to Spahn, other politicians from the CDU are also calling for a tougher course. (vk with dpa)