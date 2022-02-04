The new Developer Diary also teases news regarding units, AI, and more.

It is likely that many players who are passionate about war strategy have their eyes on Company of Heroes 3. The game has been giving news regarding its developing, which has left us with data around its dynamic map and building destruction system. On this occasion, the Relic team wanted to focus on the missions in their latest Developer Diary.

As explained in the video, Relic bets on variety to provide entertainment through the challenges of its game. In this way, we will have the opportunity to pursue disparate goals while we adapt to the circumstances of each scenario: “In some missions, perhaps you simply need force enemies to get them out of an entrenched location in a defensive position. In others, you could be recovering valuable and wrecked vehicles“, explains Sacha Narine, lead designer of the solo mode.

However, the Relic team must also accommodate player decisions around which units to use and which sides to join: “We have to build our engagements and build our missions in a way that challenge playerno matter what you bring, and that can be completed by the player no matter what they bring,” says David Milne, Mission Designer.

We don’t have a release date for Company of Heroes 3 yet, but every Dev Diary shows that the Relic team is focused on improve the game at every step. In addition, the authors also have their eyes set on the future and do not lose hope of seeing a premiere on consoles.

