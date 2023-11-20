It is a kind of “Erasmus of the countryside”, an exchange program that sends livestock and agricultural professionals to other agricultural facilities to see how things are being done there and to acquire new skills and knowledge. It is called the Cultiva Program and is open to agricultural professionals under 41 years of age from all over Spain.

It is convened by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food – the presentation of applications will be open until November 24 and the stays will take place starting in January of next year – and several entities from the Spanish countryside collaborate. They are the Young Farmers Agrarian Association (Asaja), Association of Celtic Pig Breeders (Asoporcel), Agri-Food Cooperatives of Spain, Coordinator of Farmers and Livestock Organizations (COAG), San Isidro Micas, Union of Agrarian Family Schools (Unuefa, Unión of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA), and Union of Unions of Farmers and Ranchers. In total, there are just over 180 agricultural farms spread throughout rural Spain where you can carry out one of these immersion stays.

“We have been demanding this initiative since before it existed,” says Diego Juste, spokesperson for the Union of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA), one of those organizations that collaborate with the program. The reason for this is very connected to the challenges of the rural world and what these types of experiences can help achieve. Just like the university Erasmus, the interesting thing is not so much going to spend a season somewhere else as what that window of time allows you to acquire.

The Spanish countryside faces a problem of generational change. “Farmers and ranchers are needed,” says Juste. “All help is little,” she adds. Training is crucial to highlight the values ​​of the field, but also to improve the resilience of those who are working in these areas.

Unlike what happens with exchange programs for students, in this case those who participate are already professionals from those areas who go for a week to another agricultural and livestock farm to observe, ask and learn. “In a week they are able to absorb information,” Juste promises. Techniques are learned, ties are strengthened and the field is diversified. “Above all, you expand knowledge in production and marketing,” she says.

Marketing and modernization are the great challenges of the field, which is why they are also hot topics in this type of experiences. And what about sustainability? “Sustainability is a key element” for the field, says Juste. “Farms have to be profitable and sustainable,” adds Iván M. Rodríguez Paz, technical director of the Association of Celta Porcine Breeders (Asoporcel), another of the participants in the program. To achieve this, it is necessary for those who manage them to acquire new knowledge and skills. But also, Rodríguez Paz recalls, “the consumer part” is important. They are recovering a native pig but, he summarizes, “the breed recovers by eating.”

In short, in livestock and agriculture you “have to know everything”, as Juste explains. “Today’s farmers are very educated people,” he points out, very receptive to gaining more knowledge. Exchanges are a two-way street, both for those who leave ‘on Erasmus’ and, in the end, for those who receive them. “They can learn from us and we from them,” says Rodríguez Paz.

What can be learned



But what can be learned from these types of experiences? “There is a lot of diversity,” says Juste. For example, extensive livestock farming or beekeeping arouses a lot of interest. Beekeepers face big problems linked to climate change, he recalls, so this makes there a special interest in understanding what is happening and what works.

These multiple options also help give visibility to everything the field can offer. As Rodríguez Paz points out, for them “it is very important” to make known what they do and what species they work with. Its farmers are recovering the ‘Celtic pig’, a species of pig in danger of extinction that was common in Galicia until the other more commercial and fattening ones arrived much faster.

Recovering the species helps preserve biodiversity and has, in turn, other derived benefits. These pigs “clear the forest,” he notes, which is, in fact, what they have always done. The door was opened to them in the morning, they went out to eat in the mountains and returned at night. Now, when forest fires have become an added concern, this is an extra. “The neighboring mountains are using it a lot,” exemplifies the expert. The Celtic pig cleans the forest and fertilizes it along the way, creating pastures that other species of animals can then enter – something that is already being done – or saving the maintenance costs of cleaning the forest. Of course, without forgetting that the pig itself is a resource in itself.

Participating in this type of initiatives, explains Rodríguez Paz, helps give visibility to all this and generate ideas.

Furthermore, unlike other exchange programs, you can participate in this one for more than one year. This allows you to choose different agricultural and livestock farms. The program not only covers travel and subsistence expenses, it also covers replacement expenses so that the work that the selected person was doing can be covered. From UPA they insist that it is something “simple to do” and with “very satisfactory experiences.”

For the future, yes, more time is requested to be able to apply for places and study the offer well – from UPA they indicate that the deadlines for this call are being very short – and perhaps, who knows, internationalize it. The interesting thing would be, Juste calculates on the other end of the phone, to be able to exchange agricultural and livestock knowledge with other areas of Europe.