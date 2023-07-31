Monday, July 31, 2023
Companies | Telia's CEO leaves his position

July 31, 2023
Companies | Telia's CEO leaves his position

Telia’s board of directors will immediately begin the search for a new CEO.

Telecom operator CEO of Telia Allison Kirkby is leaving his position, Telia says in the press release. Kirkby is leaving his position as he is starting as CEO of the telecommunications group BT Group.

Telia’s board of directors will immediately begin the search for a new CEO.

Kirkby started as CEO of Telia in May 2020. He will finish his position at the end of January 2024 at the latest.

