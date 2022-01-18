Companies Indian logistics company steals VR’s logo: “Our law department is investigating”

VR has in the past encountered cases where its logo is used without permission.

In India The logistics company VR Group has more in common with VR Finland than a similar name. The Indian company also uses the VR logo.

He was the first to report an exceptional case HBL, which was revealed on the Reddit forum.

The Finnish state-owned VR train company is familiar with the case.

“We are aware and our legal department is investigating,” says VR’s Vice President, Communications Tatu Tuominen communicate to HS.

According to Tuominen, similar cases are not common, but they are sometimes encountered.

For example, in 2016 HS said the VR logo was found cheap virtual glasses sold by the Chinese online store. According to VR, this case was not the first of its kind. The train company said at the time that usually contacting the law department with a logo stealer was enough to fix the problem.

VR Finland has changed its logo and its coloring. The Indian company uses VR’s old reddish logo.