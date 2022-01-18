The heritage of the late pop singer Prince, including its catalog of songs, has been valued at $156.4 million, nearly double a previous appraisal, meaning the six-year legal battle over the superstar’s estate has come to an end.

The administrator of the estate, Comerica Bank, agreed on the figure with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the heirs of the Prince estate.

The singer died in 2016 from a fentanyl overdose. The problem is that he did not leave a will, so now his inheritance will pass into the hands of three of his brothers and the publisher Primary Wave, that in August 2021 he bought the rights to the Prince catalog from three other heirs, two of them deceased.

The redistribution of the value of the estate could begin next month. “It’s been a long six years,” said L. Londell McMillan, an attorney for the three heirs, who have faced a costly legal process in recent years to liquidate and distribute the value of the estate.

The multifaceted artist passed away on April 21, 2016. Photo: EFE

The process came to a head earlier this month when the IRS, the US tax agency, claimed that the estate was worth $163.2 million, double the previously reported figure of $82.3 million by Comerica. The higher valuation meant that the IRS would claim substantially more tax.

music richness

Comerica had sued the IRS in 2020, arguing that there were errors in its valuation. Following the settlement, Comerica argued that it would have prevailed if the case had gone to trial, but the estate had pushed for a settlement to bring the case to a faster conclusion.

Primary Wave and the remaining heirs now look forward to accumulating new and continuing income from the estate.

The settlement between the IRS and Comerica was reached last spring over the real estate portion of Prince’s estate. But the most complicated task was valuing intangible assets such as the rights to Prince’s music, which was only completed in October.

As part of the agreement, the IRS eliminated a $6.4 million “accuracy-related penalty” it had imposed on Prince’s estate. The Minnesota Department of Revenue, which agreed to the estate assessment, also waived an accuracy penalty, according to the filing.

On the other hand, Prince’s brilliant and far-reaching song catalog spans funk, R&B, new wave and more, containing pop masterpieces like Purple Rain, When Doves Cry and 1999. Also Prince’s songs in film, television and advertising. The potentially lucrative returns of song catalogs like this have spurred a wave of high-value acquisitions by major labels and publishers like Primary Wave and Hipgnosis, including works by Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac and Paul Simon.