It was supposed to be a day of joy and smiles. It soon became an afternoon of fear and tears. Bad mishap in Como for two dads and two children who are Palermo fans. They had chosen the Sinigaglia challenge to combine football faith and a ride on the shores of the lake. But they understood that the day wouldn’t go as they hoped as soon as they started walking towards the stadium: “A couple of Como fans – says Mr. Riccardo, a Milanese originally from Palermo – in fact told us to take off the rosanero shirts if we wanted to enter the stadium”.

Anxiety in the stands — Yes, because the "mistake" – in quotation marks because it shouldn't be considered as such – would have been to get tickets for the covered grandstand ("rain forecast, we didn't want to get the kids wet" Mr. Riccardo's explanation) and not those of the guest area. In the stands, the two dads noticed the crooked looks from some opposing supporters and the first insults arrived after the momentary 0-1 goal signed by Buttaro. "My son had also prepared an all-pink banner with the word Palermo and a ball in the center, we avoided taking it out given the situation". A situation which then degenerated definitively in the 33rd minute when Cerri converted the penalty to make it 1-1 (the result with which the match ended): "Some people from Como instead of celebrating the goal decided to insult us and threaten us. Not caring that there were two children with us".

The intervention of the stewards — The little ones start to get scared, Mr. Riccardo's son bursts into tears while a local fan becomes increasingly aggressive and tries to approach the small group of Rosanero supporters. First a steward intervenes, then 4 and in a few seconds the two fathers with their children are moved to another sector of the stadium. "But I can assure you that there was a lot of fear at that moment". There are some video footage showing Palermo fans being escorted away from their seats. "Then everything went smoothly, perhaps also because there were no other goals in the match. And I add that a couple of Como came to us at the end of the first half to apologize for the behavior of their fellow citizens. I really appreciate their gesture but for my son Roberto it was the first time at the stadium and he was sad and scared the whole way from Como to Milan. I hope his passion for football will return soon".

