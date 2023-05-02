FC Barcelona knows that UEFA is still investigating everything related to the Negreira case, and despite the fact that to this day there is still no evidence to show that the culé team committed a major illegality, the committee has not yet ruled on the possible sanction to the Catalan team.
As explained by TV3, Barcelona would have requested a report to assess the feasibility of participating as a guest in any competition abroad, especially in the Middle East or Asia, and also to schedule international friendly matches. This initiative is considered as a preventive measure in case serious sanctions are imposed by the federation in the Negreira Case.
It has been speculated that Barcelona could be excluded from competitions as a result of the Negreira Case. However, after Joan Laporta’s meeting with Ceferin in Slovenia, optimism at the club has increased and they consider such a drastic sanction unlikely to be imposed.
In addition, the commissioned report can also be interpreted as a nod to the investors in charge of bringing the Espai Barça project to life, who would have requested guarantees from the club in the event that Barça were disqualified from the next edition of the highest European competition.
Participating in competitions abroad or playing friendly matches in rich countries could be a way to compensate for the monetary losses resulting from a sanction that prevented them from participating in the Champions League.
The culés know that they will most likely be able to compete in the next UEFA Champions League, but all these measures that we have mentioned above should serve as a basis to avoid an economic catastrophe in the event that the club were sanctioned for the conduct that came repeating between 2003 and 2018.
