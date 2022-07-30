Community solidarity is a way of life in the UAE
After the air depression that the country witnessed during the past days, which led to heavy rains in the eastern region, and the accumulation of water in the roads as a result of the filling of valleys and the rise in sea levels, and the resulting paralysis of traffic and the drifting of large numbers of vehicles, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the Ministry of Community Development, by moving families affected by rain and torrential rain to temporary shelter sites, in cooperation with local authorities, and reserving nearby hotels to accommodate the affected families, and families living in areas It may pose a danger to its residents, during heavy rains.
His Highness also directed the Ministry of Interior to move emergency and rescue teams from all nearby areas to support rescue operations in the Emirate of Fujairah and the eastern regions of the country, which were exposed to heavy rain. The Council of Ministers directed the formation of an urgent committee, headed by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and the concerned federal authorities, to work on counting the damages of torrential rains and floods that occurred in the regions of the country, in coordination with local authorities in the various emirates of the country.
The council also directed the committee to submit a detailed report on the damages, and immediately start taking all necessary measures to protect property and lives, in coordination with the security and police authorities and municipalities in the emirates of the country. Severe torrents prevented her from reaching her homes, and provided her with adequate support until she was sheltered by the responsible authorities.
Such works express Emirati authenticity and societal solidarity, which is not born today in the UAE, but rather is a human approach instilled and instilled by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, so that the features of solidarity, solidarity and compassion became a way of life in the UAE, translating the directions of Wise leadership in spreading a solid societal culture based on giving, benevolence, helping others, and developing the human aspects that contribute to the cohesion and stability of the fabric of society, which we feel today has an impact on the lives of individuals, building the state and its strength.
These manifestations are nothing but a clear embodiment of the human orientation that has established a homogeneous, cooperative, tolerant, and benevolent society, which has made the UAE a seat of happiness as a result of the adherence of its leaders and citizens, along with residents, to the authentic Arab and Islamic values that raise the value of giving and giving, and extending a helping hand to everyone in need. .
