The 61,000 officials of the Autonomous Community will begin to receive the 2% salary increase planned for this year on their payroll this February, according to the agreement reached this Thursday by the Governing Council. The February payroll will also include the rise corresponding to the month of January, since the salary improvement agreement will be applied retroactively from January 1, 2022, the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports explained at a press conference. , Marcos Ortuno

The salary increase of 2%, the maximum allowed by the General State Budgets, will mean a disbursement of more than 60 million euros and will also apply to the more than 5,700 teachers of the concerted centers. However, for the second consecutive year, senior regional government officials and temporary cabinet staff are left out of the salary increase

The approval of the General Budgets of the Community will also allow public employees to receive an increase in the amount of their professional career. In this case, the impact of this measure is estimated at around 30 million for this year.

Admission and schooling



The Governing Council, at the proposal of the Ministry of Education and Culture, has also approved the modification of Decree 23/2017, of March 15, which regulates the criteria and procedure for the admission and schooling of Early Childhood students , Primary, Secondary and Baccalaureate in educational centers sustained with public funds in the Region of Murcia.

After the approval of Organic Law 3/2020, of December 29 (Lomloe), the regional government applies this variation via decree to guarantee the right to free choice of school by families according to their values ​​and expectations. Reinforcing the weight of this free choice has been one of the objectives of updating the scoring criteria, according to the Minister of the Presidency.

Ortuño indicated that the main novelties in the articles of the Decree are that both the priorities and the assessment scales are reviewed. Thus, the score awarded by a single criterion is limited, the regulation of schooling areas and zones is introduced, schooling commissions are incorporated, and an additional provision is added on the procedure to be followed in the case of concerted private centers whose number of seats in the concert regime in Baccalaureate is less than the number of seats in 4th ESO.

The counselor stressed that the decree has had the mandatory opinions of the School Council of the Region of Murcia, the Directorate of Legal Services of the Community and the Legal Council of the Region of Murcia.

Gold medal for Margarita Lozano



The Governing Council also approved to initiate the processing of the file for the awarding of the Gold Medal of the Region of Murcia, posthumously, to the actress Margarita Lozano.

For the second consecutive Government Council there have been new changes in the second echelons of the autonomous Executive, in this case the approval was given to the dismissal of Rosa María Campillo Garrigós as general director of Cultural Heritage and José Ramón Palazón Marquina as general director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts.

The changes are a consequence of the crisis caused by the differences between the deputies expelled from Vox and the Minister of Education, Mabel Campuzano, and which concluded with the segregation of the Culture area of ​​this ministry and its incorporation into the Presidency. Ortuño did not want to advance the identity of the substitutes for Campillo and Palazón, but he did confirm that Murcia councilor Jesús Pacheco is one of the options being considered, as LA TRUTH has advanced