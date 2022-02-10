The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, the Italian, honored Simone Fresi at the Fazaa pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai for his contribution to revealing a security issue in the emirate. The great character of the state’s citizens and residents, in addition to the importance of the great role played by a segment of society members, citizens and residents, in cooperating with police efforts aimed at enhancing security and safety and serving the public interest.

He explained that such efforts pave the way for the dissemination of a culture of societal cooperation among all societal groups, in a way that pushes towards achieving the strategic goals of the Ministry of Interior in enhancing security and safety, enhancing safety and civil protection, noting that honoring cooperating members of society is the approach of the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, which is keen on all Being keen on extending bridges of cooperation with the public and reaching the highest possible levels of distinguished service and community satisfaction, as well as encouraging the rest of society to enhance their cooperation with police and government agencies in general.



