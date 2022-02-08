Doctors revealed symptoms that may indicate stomach cancer.

The German Focus magazine points out that the early symptoms of stomach cancer usually do not interest the patient, so that those who have these symptoms do not link them to cancer, and consider them stomach sensitivity or difficulty digesting food. Experts consider this issue one of the main reasons for the delay in diagnosing stomach cancer, which is discovered in two thirds of patients at an advanced stage.

Doctors should pay close attention to whether an allergy to coffee or some types of fruits appears. An aversion to certain foodstuffs such as meat should also be of interest. As well as persistent pain, a feeling of pressure and bloating in the upper abdomen, indigestion, difficulty swallowing, and loss of appetite, these may be signs of cancer. So it should not be ignored.

In many cases, the patient may suffer from belching, nausea and vomiting. In addition, fatigue, exhaustion and decreased work capacity are among the general symptoms of cancer.

Doctors had previously announced that feeling full after eating a small amount of food, and loss of appetite, may indicate stomach cancer.

Doctors confirm that diagnosing cancer in its early stages greatly increases the chances of recovery.