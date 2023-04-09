When it comes to choosing a new home, it’s common to make mistakes that can cost you dearly down the road. Before signing a lease or purchase-sale contract, it is important to take into account some aspects of the property in question, to have greater peace of mind and security when choosing. Know the following most common mistakes when renting or buying a house:

Rent or buy without investigating other possibilities: It is important to do research on the Internet, newspapers or real estate agencies to know that an informed decision is being made. You should not sign a contract without first learning about other options and comparing prices and benefits.

Do not visit the property before renting or buying: You should always visit the place, for no reason should you trust the images you see online. When visiting the property, you will make sure of the facilities it has, the size, the area and any other relevant characteristic.

Do not investigate prices by area: The real estate market is constantly changing, so you should investigate the cost of properties similar to the one you plan to rent or buy. This will serve as a parameter to make the best choice and avoid overpaying.

Fear of negotiating the price: It is common to be afraid to negotiate the price, but you should not be afraid that the seller or landlord will get angry. Negotiating the price can lead to a great discount on the final price.

Buy or rent with the heart and not with the head: Impulsive and emotional decisions should be avoided when choosing a place to live. If you rent a place close to work, you will not have major problems if you change offices in the future; however, if you plan to buy, this factor must be taken into account, since it can affect all routines and those of the family.

Failing to check that the seller or landlord is the owner: Before reviewing a lease, it should be verified that the landlord is the owner. In general, he will be the one who puts it up for rent, but sometimes it is outsiders or family members who do the business. A contract should not be signed without first making sure of this information.

Failure to declare the conditions of the property in the contract: Sometimes, the house is not in the best conditions, even if it is fully habitable. If you agree to rent under these conditions, it must be stated in the contract, since the owner can refuse to fix them once you live there and, worse still, blame the tenant for having caused the damage, which would give you the right to request pay for the repairs.

Not knowing if there are debits in the services: Before renting or buying a house, you must be aware and be sure that the receipts for the payment of public services are zero. Otherwise, an agreement must be reached with the owner and make sure that said situation is written in the contract, so that you do not pay debts of others.

Sign the contract without reading: Not reviewing the contract carefully can also be a serious mistake. It is important to read and understand all clauses before signing, and to ask questions if something is not clear. Make sure that all the agreed conditions are written in the contract, such as the price, the duration of the lease or sale, the conditions of the property, the use of common areas, among others.

Not having home insurance: This type of insurance is important to protect your belongings and assets in case of accidents, theft or natural disasters.