Fuel prices are once again close to 2.5 euros per liter on the motorway, while on the smaller islands the price lists have already brought down the threshold of 2.1 euros/litre. The complaint at Easter comes from Codacons, which monitored the pump price lists communicated by the managers to the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy. And the result is this: according to the latest data published on the Ministry’s website, petrol in served mode has already reached 2.499 euros per liter on the A21 Turin-Piacenza, the same price is recorded for diesel (again in served mode) on the A12 Genoa-Sestri.

On the A1 Milan-Naples petrol reaches the cost of 2.449 euros/litre, 2.349 euros for diesel, while on the A13 Bologna-Padua motorway you spend 2.399 euros/litre for green petrol, 2.456 euros/litre for diesel. On the A22 Brennero-Modena, a liter of petrol costs up to 2.439 euros, diesel 2.389 euros. Prices are also high on the A14 Bologna-Bari-Taranto (2.392 euros per liter for petrol in served mode, 2.449 euros for diesel) and on the A15 Parma-La Spezia (green 2.349 euros, diesel 2.449 euros). Prices at the pump are also rising on the smaller islands: in Capri a liter of petrol reaches 2.119 euros per litre, 2.039 euros for diesel, and it’s even worse in Ischia, where green costs up to 2.154 euros a litre.

“Once again fuel prices are rising again just as the departures of Italians are increasing. – denounces the president Carlo Rienzi – Compared to Easter last year, petrol costs 6.5% more today, with an increase in expenditure equal to almost 6 euros when full, which risks causing a sting of a total of 120 million euros only due to the higher refueling costs borne by Italians who will travel by car during the holidays”. As Assoutenti denounces the risk of speculation in view of the departures of the Italians for the Easter holidays and which asks the government to take prompt action to verify the correctness of the performance of the price lists at the pump.

“Following OPEC+’s decision on Sunday to cut production, oil prices have registered an upward trend in the last few hours which, however, does not in any way justify the price increases for distributors – explains the president Furio Truzzi – The prices of Wti and Brent are in fact completely in line with the quotations recorded at the beginning of March, equal respectively to 80 and 85 dollars a barrel, and even in the event that oil were to suffer sudden flare-ups, the effects from the pump they would only see each other after a few days. Our fear, therefore, is that the resumption of the petrol rush is linked to the increase in car journeys of Italians on the occasion of the upcoming Easter holidays and the long weekend of 25 April”. How to blame him?