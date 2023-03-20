Commissioner Ricciardi 2: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode, 20 March

This evening, Monday 20 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of Il Commissario Ricciardi 2, the second season of the successful TV series starring Lino Guanciale, will be broadcast. New episodes therefore for the character born from the pen of Maurizio De Giovanni and the fiction set in Naples in the Thirties. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the third episode of the second season, entitled “Serenade without a name”, the fabric merchant Costantino Irace is found dead. A murder for which everyone in the city already has a culprit in mind: Vincenzo Sannino, a boxer who emigrated to America and returned for the love of Irace’s wife. For Commissioner Ricciardi, as always, the voice of the people is not enough. The commissioner wants to see clearly. His instinct, you know, has never been satisfied with the simplest path. Meanwhile, Enrica’s birthday dinner is organized at the Colombo house: for the occasion, Manfred would like to ask for her hand. What will Commissioner Ricciardi’s reaction be?

Commissioner Ricciardi 2: cast

We have seen the plot of Il Commissario Ricciardi 2, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? The cast is almost identical to that of the first season. However, it should be noted the entry of Christoph Hülsen in the role of Manfred, characters who two years ago was played by Martin Gruber, and of Fiorenza D’Antonio, who gives the face to Bianca Palmieri di Roccaspina, a character who who has read books by De John already knows. But let’s see together the complete list of actors with their respective roles:

Lino Guanciale: Commissioner Ricciardi

Antonio Milo: Brigadier Raffaele Maione

Maria Vera RattiEnrica Colombo

Serena Iansiti as Livia Lucani

Enrico IannielloBruno Modo

Adriano Favilene: Little girl

Christoph Hülsen: Manfred von Brauchitsch

Mario Pirrello: Angelo Garzo

Fabrizia Sacchi as Lucia Maione

Nunzia Schiano: Rose

Fiorenza D’Antonio: Bianca Palmieri of Roccaspina

Streaming and TV

We have seen the plot and cast of the third episode of Il Commissario Ricciardi 2, but where to see the episode on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.