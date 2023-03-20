Thousands of people demonstrated this Monday (20) in several cities in South Africa to demand the resignation of the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, as part of the national protest called by the opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF, in English acronym).

With banners on which slogans such as “Renounce, Ramaphosa” could be read, the demonstrators responded to the call of the EFF, a radical leftist party and the third South African political force, dressed in the red shirts that characterize that formation.

“Today we are here to protest. We have an appointment with the streets. We are not going to run. We are going to walk very well to show our concerns,” said EFF leader Julius Malema.

“Ramaphosa has to leave”, demanded Malema in a march to the Union Buildings, seat of the South African government in Pretoria, where he denounced the “dictatorship” that he attributed to the head of state.

In his weekly letter, the president admitted this Monday (20) that the Constitution guarantees the right to demonstrate, but warned that “the right to protest does not give anyone the right to harass, intimidate or threaten anyone. the right to damage property or cause harm to any person”.

At least 87 people were detained for acts of violence between this Sunday and Monday in South Africa, as part of the national protest called by the EFF, Police Minister Bheki Cele said at a press conference in Johannesburg, saying they would be charges brought against the detainees.

Corruption, unemployment and energy crisis

South Africa woke up in a state of alert against the call for a national strike launched this Monday by Malema’s party together with the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), one of the main workers’ organizations in the country.

The organizers call for the resignation of the South African president and protest against the high unemployment rate suffered by the country which, although it fell at the end of 2022 for the fourth consecutive quarter, still stands at 32.7%.

Likewise, opponents and activists complain about the serious energy crisis that South Africa is going through, whose economy has been hit by constant rotating blackouts over the last year, a phenomenon known as “load shedding” (“power cut”) and caused by the bad state of its electricity grid, which is almost entirely dependent on the indebted state company Eskom.

Corruption, poor planning in the face of increased energy demand, breakdowns and the impact of crime (for example, theft of equipment and cables) are some of the factors that explain this crisis, which led Ramaphosa to declare a “state of national calamity” ” and create a new Ministry of Electricity.

From last Friday until April 17th, members of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) were deployed to support the police in the security measures against the protests, according to the local press. .

history repeats itself

The tension surrounding today’s mobilizations is reminiscent of the convulsive protests unleashed in July 2021 after former President Jacob Zuma was held in contempt after repeatedly refusing to testify in the massive investigation known as “State Capture” into alleged corruption in the South African public apparatus under his mandate.

Days after his arrest, earlier that month, riots and mass looting broke out in the country which, although they began as protests in support of the former president, degenerated into generalized violence, driven by the country’s serious socioeconomic problems, which caused 354 deaths. .