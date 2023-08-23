Out Rage was announced at Future Games Show 2023 with a trailer: it is a curious brawler for 32 players in which we’ll be able to punch each other in different scenarios, collecting power-ups to make our character unstoppable.
Developed by Hardball Games, OutRage will provide us with a move repertoire large and spectacular, with the possibility of destroying everything within the settings and unleashing Fury as soon as our gauge is full.
A multiplayer Final Fight?
OutRage seems to be inspired by some classics of the scrolling beat ’em up genre, such as Final Fight and Cadillacs & Dinosaurs, although it remains to be seen whether the substance of the game will live up to this comparison.
For the moment we know that the title will offer different modes, from Battle Royale to all-against-all for two, three or more players. More information will certainly come in the coming weeks.
