Out Rage was announced at Future Games Show 2023 with a trailer: it is a curious brawler for 32 players in which we’ll be able to punch each other in different scenarios, collecting power-ups to make our character unstoppable.

Developed by Hardball Games, OutRage will provide us with a move repertoire large and spectacular, with the possibility of destroying everything within the settings and unleashing Fury as soon as our gauge is full.