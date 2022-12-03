Comment | The world of skiing is now smaller than perhaps ever before

The idea of ​​top skiing private stables is starting to seem more and more interesting, writes HS’s sports reporter Jussi-Pekka Reponen.

I ski there have now been ten races in the World Cup, six in Ruka and four in Lillehammer, Norway.

Men from two countries (Norway and Italy) and women from four countries (Sweden, Norway, Germany and the United States) have climbed the podium. Among the top ten, the geographical spectrum has been only slightly wider with three other countries.

Skiing has always been dominated by a few countries, but now it seems that the skiing world is smaller than perhaps ever before.

On Friday saw some kind of world record of dominance in these circles, when nine Norwegians finished in the top ten at the Lillehammer ten (v).

Of course, this is not possible in mc competitions outside of Norway, because there Norway’s country quota is six athletes. On the other hand, it is entirely possible that the final of the women’s sprint race will soon feature only Swedes.

It will probably be roughly the same throughout the season that has started. When the Russians are away for a good reason, the top three in the men’s competitions are mainly Norwegians and in the women’s, Swedes.

Cross-country skiing is not necessarily doing well as an international top sport anyway. The sport’s popularity has declined, which can be seen in reduced TV viewership. It has also turned out that smaller ski countries cannot afford to send athletes to travel around the World Cup.

Many experts see threatening images in skiing when they talk about the top sport of the sport.

Here in the light, the idea that Norway, who has won all of his mc starts this season, is starting to feel more and more interesting Johannes Høsflot Klæbo presented already in August In an interview with VG.

In Klæbo’s opinion, it would be worthwhile to think about whether teams made up of athletes from different countries could work in skiing, like in road cycling.

In cycling, the world’s best riders represent their teams, i.e. their employers, on international competition tours. In the Olympic and World Championships, they belong to the national teams.

The system of sponsored stables is not a new thing in skiing, as it has already worked for years in the long-distance Ski Classics series.

Finland former head coach of the national skiing team Kari-Pekka Kyrö paid off in September In an interview with Ilta-Sanomi stable system and added water to the mill. He brought out a hybrid model where private teams and national teams could compete side by side.

Kyrö said he was convinced that Norwegian “cod millions” would be generously channeled to private stables. He is one of those who consider the current situation of skiing very serious.

Of course, there are many questions related to the idea of ​​private garages, starting with financing, but at the moment the idea seems at least worth thoroughly exploring the possibilities of implementation.