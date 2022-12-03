Mexico. – At the beginning of the 90’s in the United States, an artistic genre emerged that would help people express themselves improvised during “rooster battles” as international Feestyle Rap competitions are normally known.

With the new generations and the different artistic expressions, the FMS has gained popularity today internationally and in different countries throughout the year, rappers and dj’s are some of the important figures who are involved in the competition battles and they perform on stages in different cities. Users around the world have questioned What is the FMS and how many competitions are there?

The Freestyle Master Series or better known as FMS by its abbreviations are events of international stature in which every year, Freestylers are involved to compete against each other face to face, until today. there are around more than 100 battles, but among the most important stand out; Red Bull Battle of Roosters since 2005, Supremacy MC, Freestyle Master Series and Battle of Masters.

It should be noted that countries like; Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, etc., have their own local offices and right there they choose the best rappers selected to compete in the great international battles like the Freestyle Master Series against other rappers from different countries, in which they show their superior verses and only one is crowned the winner, in the different stages of the competition.

Finally, rappers have aptitudes in the literary, musical and verbal genres, because it is not only about rapping because yes, but behind the entire genre of Feestyle Rap there are specific characteristics that the artist must meet and master to reach the major international leagues of Rap.