Comment The wind surprised the biathlon star dramatically

Johannes Thingnes Bø collapsed in seven passes when Quentin Fillon Maillet fired cleanly. Ingrid Tandrevold would not have been allowed to race at the expense of her health, writes Ari Pusa.

13.2. 15:15 | Updated 13.2. 16:03

Biathlon again showed its surprising side at the Olympics in Beijing on Sunday.

First Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold completely exhausted in the women’s chase, even though she was caught in the medal another mile before the goal.

The same has happened to him before, but not as dramatically a break in front of the TV cameras.

Norwegians have obvious health problems and difficulty breathing when competing in high and thin air. The most sensible thing would have been if Tandrevold had interrupted.

After the first aid, Tandervold was already walking on his own feet, but it is not worth playing with health. Not even at the Olympics.

Johannes Thingnes Bøn was supposed to easily secure a second gold medal in Beijing in the men’s chase, but it evaporated in ashes to the wind at the third shooting range with three passes.

What the wind brought, it also brought. Just a winner Quentin Fillon Maillet and came fourth Lukas Hofer cleared the track with zeros.

Tero Seppälä was going to the best Olympics of his career, but seven misses were too many. It’s almost three minutes if the fine ring goes around in 25 seconds.

Now Seppälä lost to the top for four minutes and 22 seconds, which means he would have struggled for fifth place. He was the sixth fastest in skiing.

Subscribe to the Olympics free newsletter hs.fi/newsletters

Read all the Olympic stuff at hs.fi/olympics