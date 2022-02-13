The Super Bowl is the final of the American Football League, and it is the most watched event on American screens throughout the year, making it more than just a sporting event, but rather an entertainment and commercial event with “unbelievable” numbers.

And the season of American football, the most popular sport in the United States, concludes on Sunday evening, when the 56th edition of the Super Bowl brings together the Los Angeles Rams teams against the Cincinnati Bengals, at So Fay Stadium in Los Angeles, which will host more than 100,000 spectators.

The secret of the name “Super Bowl”

The secret of naming the final game “Super Bowl” dates back to the previous owner of the Kansas City Chiefs Club, in the sixties, when he described the match as the Super Bowl.

He used the word “Super” to describe the huge size of the game for Americans, and the word “Bowl” or bowl, came after the shape of American football fields from above, which resemble an oval bowl.

After he used the word, the American media and newspapers began using the name to describe the match, until the name of the largest American event annually became “Super Bowl”.

ancient american tradition

The “Super Bowl” represents a long-standing American tradition, during which families and friends used to gather in large numbers in front of screens, and around huge tables with pizza, chicken wings, potato chips, corn, and others, along with drinks and juices.

It is expected that about 117 million Americans will watch the match, which is the highest number of viewers of any television event throughout the year, in addition to nearly 100 million viewers around the world outside the United States.

The “half time” usually sees broadcasts cut off from the field in other sports such as football, but it means a lot in the Super Bowl.

During the 20-minute period between the two halves, the Super Bowl will witness a singing show, in which an international singer is chosen every year, to perform several songs, while surrounded by dazzling performances of dances, lighting and decoration.

There are quite a few Americans who don’t watch the game, waiting for the match to watch the show, which usually costs tens of millions, and is greeted by a hugely popular artist.

In this version of the Super Bowl, America’s rap “legends” Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Doctor Dre and Mary J. Blige will perform what may be one of the strongest in the match’s history.

An advertisement for $9 million

High views are driving broadcasters to sell 30 seconds of TV space per commercial during a match, for $9 million, according to Sky News.

“Super Bowl” is one of the most watched events on American television, so the income generated from advertisements during the broadcast of the match exceeds the $400 million barrier. The most prominent advertisers are Microsoft, Amazon, Hyundai, Pringles, Audi, Coca-Cola, and Heinz.

On the international level, the Super Bowl match is one of the most watched events, and it comes behind the World Cup Final, the Champions League final, and usually the Cricket World Cup, especially if it combines India and Pakistan.

A single ticket to attend the upcoming match amounts to $5,000, and bets on the match amount to $7 billion annually.