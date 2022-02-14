Comment The future looks really bad – where can you find the new Niskaset, what about Krista?

The success of Finnish skiing medals still depends on a few athletes, and at least the future does not look brighter, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for Helsingin Sanomat’s sports editorial office.

Three years ago, cross-country skiing in Finland was on the edge of a knife. Behind him was the Seefeld World Championships, which had only one medal, Iivo Niskasen bronze from the 15 mile race.

The one-medal competition told the harsh language of the narrow level of Finnish skiing. The balance could have been round zero if Niskanen had fallen ill.

Two years later in Oberstdorf, the Finns did not do much better.

No personal medals came to Finland from these competitions, but four new names became medals.

Joni Mäki and Ristomatti Hakola won the pair print. Johanna Matintalo and Jasmi Joensuu skiing for bronze on the message team.

Beijing even before the last week of the Olympics, the situation at the Olympics looks better. There are four ski medals in the pile, and more could have come.

However, the situation for the national team is not as good as it suddenly seems. The hard tip of the team is the same age as a whole, and the young people have not yet become decent challengers.

A few athletes are still responsible for the medal condition of the Finns.

Iivo Niskanen, 30, who skied at his third Olympic gold medal at Zhangjiakou, said he would continue to compete, and no wonder he was in good shape.

However, Iivo may no longer ski at the Northern Italian Olympics in 2026 because he has other plans in his life.

Also for peers Perttu Hyvärinen and Ristomatti Hakola’s careers will not continue forever.

In addition, women are number one in the same age group Krista Pärmäkoski. Kerttu Niskasen is two years older than him.

Finland skiing is plagued by the same problem as before.

To borrow a football term, the “break-in” phase, that is, the rise from a good international skier to a championship in the championships and World Cup medals, is sluggish.

The top of the world is often broken under the age of 25. You can get in later, but the toughest skiers are usually tough at a young age.

The rule is confirmed by Krista Pärmäkoski and Iivo Niskanen, who moved smoothly from the youth series to fight for the medals of the adult competitions.

Pärmäkoski was 21 years old when he won the World Championship silver medal in Oslo in 2011, Niskanen was 22 years old in the golden skiing in Sochi.

Kerttu Niskanen and From Joni Mäki went on a leap, though not exactly the same level, a few years longer. Even from the current team, for example, Johanna Matintalo can rise to an even sharper peak.

Finland the team’s situation looks good for the next couple of years, but what then?

The symptom is that there is not too much intrusion into the national team at the moment. In the current Olympic team, the new generation is only represented Jasmin Kähärä21.

Outside the top name is definitely multiple youth World Championship medalist Alexander Ståhlberg, who is already on the B national team even though he is U20.

Then it’s even younger Niko Anttola. The peak type of Iivo levels is not known.

And in women, the situation looks even worse. New talent is needed.

