Specialists of the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS) have listed the ways in which aliens can make contact with people. About it informs edition of The Sun.

Journalists refer to published on website organization a document according to which scientists do not deny the existence of extraterrestrial life: “If we take into account that our galaxy is just one of a billion other galaxies in the universe, most likely we are not alone.” In the material, NAS specialists described the ways in which aliens can establish contact with the inhabitants of the Earth.

Related materials:

One of the ways that scientists talked about is lasers – powerful pulses can travel great distances. According to astrobiologist David Grinspoon, advanced civilizations may be able to move stars: “They could build something that would be visible from a great distance across the galaxy, or even from another galaxy, which would be clearly artificial.” Experts said that extraterrestrial beings could attract attention with the help of giant signs. So, the interest of scientists was caused by the star KIC 8462852, which over the past few years has inexplicably dimmed and become brighter.

In conclusion, the authors noted that aliens could give a signal through radio waves. “Of course, this suggests that aliens not only think like us, but also have the same technology,” NAS scientists noted.

In April 2021, theoretical physics professor Michio Kaku stated that making contact with an advanced extraterrestrial civilization could be dangerous. Kaku noted that the likelihood of human contact with aliens in the near future is very high.