Comment Olympics told Eurovision Song Contest is Super Bowl – Power in Los Angeles is now at its peak

The Super Bowl is its own chapter as a spectacle, but it is overrated in the sense of sports, writes Mikko Pajala, HS’s sports journalist.

Stateside everything is great.

The exaggerated statement is true, at least in Los Angeles, where moderation and moderation don’t even seem to be in the dictionary.

Los Angeles also hosted the Super Bowl, the culmination of the NFL season this year. The Super Bowl is usually an extremely spectacular entertainment and money spectacle, but a peak has now been reached that may be difficult to reach in the future.

The game arena this year was Sofi Stadium, which opened in the autumn of 2020, and its price estimate is more than five billion dollars.

Especially the video board revolving around the field is amazing. All in all, the impression is more of a 21st century sports arena than a modern stadium.

Teams the scene ran from show wrestling to global movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The halftime show apparently didn’t know how to choose between the biggest hip hop stars of decades, so the organizers decided to take them all.

Less could have been more, for now the end result was mixed.

50 Cent hung from the ceiling like a bat, and Kendrick Lamar bounce in cardboard boxes. The viewer had no idea what the mid-split townhouse symbolized was brought to the field during the NFL Finals.

If he wanted to witness this confusion on the spot, CNN said he was able to shell out an average of $ 6,500 for an admission ticket this time around. If you wanted to come to the place with your own car, you got to pay another $ 500 for the best of parking.

Located in Inglewood, Los Angeles, Sofi Stadium is a world-class stadium. The money has not been compromised in its construction.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were part of the big performer on the halftime show.

Oh yes, it was played there too.

As a game, the Super Bowl is often not particularly pulsating, but rather a precise and slightly nervous twist.

The audience of adventure travelers and VIP guests, among others, also brings their own reduction, which is why the atmosphere is not at the same level as otherwise in the playoffs. All in all, the NFL season offers heaps of better games every week, as weird as it sounds.

Unfortunately, the splendor surrounding the event eats up a lot of the core issue itself. Players will have to wait in the stadium arcade when a townhouse or other performance stage is first built and soon demolished in the middle of the field.

Or at least usually they wait in the stadium. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson instead, he took a break to listen to Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and others from the parade grounds.

This time The Super Bowl could in no way exceed the bar set by the matches played so far in the playoffs, as the last month has seen one of the more incomprehensible thrillers.

The Super Bowl plumbing seemed to be weak, but the smoothness of the match came to the rescue.

The winner was only decided in the last minutes, and neither team held a strange lead at any point. The culmination of a decent one saves even the weakest game.

Read more: Superstars Carried to Los Angeles Rams Championship – Dramatic Season Culminates in Last-Minute Super Bowl

Insanity the limits will be tested next in February 2024.

The Super Bowl will then be held in Las Vegas at the new rough Allegiant Stadium. It was cheap compared to Sofi Stadium, “only” $ 1.9 billion.

And if, in addition to Los Angeles, somewhere they know how to put up a flamboyant show, then in Vegas.