OBJ hurts himself



That was the shock moment in the Super Bowl



Odell Beckham Junior required treatment on the field.

Photo: AP/Elaine Thompson





Los Angeles The Los Angeles Rams experienced a shock moment in the Super Bowl. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Junior had to leave the field injured. Memories of a serious injury were awakened.







Shortly before halftime the big shock for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl! In a move that was actually not dangerous, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Junior apparently injured his knee badly. Before that, he caught the first touchdown of the NFL Finals game at SoFi Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.

what was given The Rams had possession and quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a relatively easy throw at his pass receiver OBJ. He was also able to catch the egg unchallenged. However, he represented himself during the action and bent his knee straight away.

Odell Beckham Junior rolled directly on the floor and pulled his helmet off his head. The pain was written all over his face. The Los Angeles Rams supervisors immediately stormed onto the field and examined the wide receiver while he was still on the field.

Especially nice to see: the opponents of the Cincinnati Bengals knelt around OBJ and waited spellbound to see how Beckham Jr. was doing. After all, after a short break in treatment, the receiver was able to get up and leave the field himself – albeit with the support of his supervisors. Shortly thereafter, he had to be taken straight to the dressing room. There he was examined further.







Memories awoke immediately. OBJ tore his cruciate ligament in a similar way two years ago. At that time he ran after an intercepted pass and twisted his leg. Curiously, that also happened back then in a game against the Bengals. Two years ago, Odell Beckham Junior was still in the service of the Cleveland Browns, which he left in the middle of last season and joined the Rams.

OBJ had only one goal: to win the Super Bowl. He was on the right track with the Rams. In the 2022 Super Bowl, he caught the first touchdown of the game himself. By the way, he equaled the mark he had reached in his entire time with the Browns.

(there)