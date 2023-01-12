Comment | Kanerva talked about attaching promises to Huuhkaji, but it takes time to lock them

Tomas Galvez is the brightest promise of the junior national teams, so there is a big reason why the 17-year-old was already wanted by the A national team to play against Sweden. The January camp was the first step in the direction that he would be one of Huuhkajie’s star players in the future, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

Screamers the January camp’s game performance was quite poor, as the team was largely made up of substitutes and debutants. Sweden first beat Finland with goals 2–0 in a game where the Finnish players were looking for a joint game. In Thursday’s second game against Estonia, Huuhkajat practiced playing in a 4–3–3 formation and lost to Estonia with 0–1 goals.

The most important gift of the Huahkajie’s January camp was probably that the head coach Markku Kanerva made many new players familiar with national team activities, and thirteen players made their national team debut at the camp.

Before the camp, Kanerva talked about the fact that he would be able to appoint a couple of players as Finnish players at the camp. At that point, the head coach was apparently not fully aware of the rules of the International Football Association Fifa regarding the determination of representation rights.

Manchester City With Tomas Galvez17, FC Hongan Agon Sadiku19, and AIK’s At Robin Tih20, still has a chance to change the national team.

Huhkaji team leader Joonas Vilkki clarified how Fifa’s rules regarding changing the right of representation work for the players in question.

According to Vilk, they can be permanently locked into the Finnish national team in such a way that they first play in the national match of the official competition and then in three more national matches. Matches of official competitions are, for example, European Championship and World Cup qualifying matches and Nations League matches.

“The rule goes that after playing the first match that is part of the official competition, the player can change his right of representation, as long as there are no more than three national matches played.”

“Furthermore, there is a rule that if a player has represented Finland in the EC or WC final tournament, it directly binds the right to representation. After playing a national match that is part of the official competition, after turning 21, the player can no longer change his right to represent the national team to another country”.

A player can change the right of representation once. After playing the first national A match in an official competition, the player must be in quarantine for three years, counting from the last international match he played, without playing international matches, before he could change his right of representation.

At its fastest Kanerva could lock those players into the Finnish national team for the four international matches in March and June.

“These players seem to be committed to Finland. We try to handle things in such a way that the players are comfortable in the national team and enjoy representing the national team, because it is of great importance considering which national team the players want to represent,” said Vilkki.

Tomas Galvez is the brightest promise of the junior national teams, so there is a big reason why the 17-year-old was already wanted by the A national team to play against Sweden. The January camp was the first step in the direction that he would be one of the Huuhkaji’s star players in the future.

Among the other new players, I remembered the 205-centimeter goalkeeper who played against Sweden Lucas Bergström20, who is rapidly developing into Huuhkajie’s future goalkeeper.

The actual breakthrough players were already seen in the autumn games. FC Midtjylland winger Oliver Antman21, and the soon-to-be 22-year-old HSV midfielder Anssi Suhonen proved that they belong to the national team when the European Championship qualifiers start in March with away matches against Denmark and Northern Ireland.

Read more: Sweden offered Huuhkaj a cold lesson

Read more: Huhkajien’s Kanerva takes advantage of Kosovo’s mistake and “stamps” Agon Sadiku

Read more: Huuhkajat opens its European Championship qualifiers in Denmark – here is the schedule of matches

Read more: Riku Riski’s intended personal boycott decision was leaked to the public and made him an international topic of conversation