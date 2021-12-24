Comment Joe Biden, 79, is already considering running in the fall 2024 election, and it may not be wise

The re-election of Trump v. Biden II would ensure that there will be no way out of the confrontation between the United States, which has intensified for decades, at least until 2028, writes HS foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.

November The 20th day of 1942 in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki, measured an average daily temperature of 1.6 degrees. The Continuation War was in a phase of station warfare, but more was happening in the rest of the world: the British occupied Libya’s Benghazi and, on the other hand, Soviet troops stormed the village of Perelazovsky as part of Staliningrad’s fierce fighting against Nazi Germany.

Far from the hustle and bustle of World War II at St. Mary’s Hospital in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a son was born who was named after his parents. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. He became the oldest sworn president in U.S. history last January.

Democrat Joe Biden is now 79 years old. He said early Thursday Finland’s time in an ABC interview to consider running for the 2024 presidential election – especially if the 75-year-old ex-president, Republican Donald Trump.

“If my health is the same as it is now, if my health is good, then I could actually try again,” Biden said.

Show it is quite likely that Trump will also run for president in three years. He has never admitted his election defeat to Biden, so now Americans are being blamed for the sequel to an extremely contentious and tearful election of two men.

Trump v. Biden II would be a suitable name for a horror movie. It would ensure that there is no policy change in the United States and that there is no way out of the country’s decades-long confrontation, at least until 2028.

With Trump in power, the Democrats did everything they could to get rid of him before the end of his term. Biden’s early season, on the other hand, has shown that Republicans are concentrating all their efforts to prevent Biden from pushing through reforms that would benefit the United States and the rest of the planet.

Biden’s ambitious € 1,500 billion social and climate package Build Back Better is in great difficulty and his support falls. In addition, the United States is still confused about the corona epidemic that Biden promised to free the people from. More than 2,000 new deaths were recorded on Wednesday, in addition to the previous ones of about 810,000.

In the process as Biden threatens to become a lame duck prematurely, Trump wraps Republicans more and more wrapped around his fingers. Even if Trump doesn’t run for president, every Republican shall swear by his name and keep alive the democracy-destroying lies of Trump’s election defeat.

US News & World Report stated in an article in early December that, like Trump, Biden has become a stopper for his own party renewal. Younger Democrats dreaming of a presidential election in 2024 are afraid to step on the scene because it would be seen as questioning the incumbent president.

A columnist for The New York Times Bret Stephens wrote last week that Biden’s advanced age should be encouraged to speak openly “rather than just whispering constantly”. The whisperings include that while Biden is sometimes very convincing, he is often very confused and his endurance is questionable.

“In the 1980s, it was quite permissible for a respected journalist to ask if Ronald Reagan too old for his job – at a time when he was many years younger than Biden is now. … It is now considered terribly bad to worry about Biden’s age or health, “Stephens wrote.

According to Stephens, “Biden should not run for president again and he should say he is not running.”

In doing so, Biden could continue as president in a statesman-like setting without the burden of polls. Instead of Biden becoming a lame duck with his announcement not wanting a sequel, he could put America in order and offer his younger party comrades a decent chance to succeed.

But if Biden wakes up to his last-minute candidacy, the Democratic potential candidates will run out of time to raise money and fame for a decent fight against Trump or some other Republican.

Democrats could be forced to accept a vice president as their candidate Kamala Harrisin, whose support is at a very low level. In some polls, he has received support from less than a third of the population.

Today, it is said that age is just a number. Before, it used to be thought that aging adds wisdom. For Biden and Trump, these mottoes are not taken for granted. Their end in the battle of the 2024 election would be more of an old than wise setup for the United States.