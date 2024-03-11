Comment | Did Olivia Dunne get her own nipple bump? There was an obvious reason for that

Tempaus has already run its course, writes sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Social media star and university gymnast Olivia Dunne especially shrugged off the US and social media trash in a way that didn't go unnoticed. A bare nipple, or at least part of it, was glimpsed in the story section of her Instagram account.

Social media platforms are precise about the bare surface. In addition, Americans have an almost paranoid attitude towards nudity in, for example, TV series. The most recent case is from the Oscars, where John Cena mukamas came to hand out the award naked. Well, it didn't come. In addition to the patch on the front, hepu had mini kilts covering the genitals.

This is how naked John Cena arrived on stage.

Why did Dunne decide to flash? Did he want to make a fuss like that Janet Jackson 20 years ago with your own nipple shock at the Super Bowl?

Jackson's outcry was discussed week and month after week in the media and social media. If the same thing happened in connection with the side program of the final match of the soccer Champions League, it might make some headlines, but there would be no uproar and at least no great avalanche of regrets and apologies.

Hardly You can get weeks of rambling from Dunne, but the rapture has already run its course. Dunne got the extra attention he needed – in a small way also with this comment.

His multi-million dollar business has gradually moved to Tiktok, where he already has more followers than Instagram. However, Dunne's video viewing on Tiktok has decreased, which he has also complained about.

If Meta decided to temporarily freeze Dunne's account, it might benefit Dunne's Tiktok account. And there are no signs that the freeze will happen, so for Dunne, the commotion is a pure win-win situation.

And anyway, right after her nipples, Dunne published swimsuit photos, which are liked more than Dunne's updates in a while.

The revelation has also been said to be an accident. Would this be the case for a social media star whose every picture and video is thought about very carefully. The damage theory is quite hard to believe.