The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, especially the northern and eastern areas, with the possibility of light rain, a drop in temperatures, and humid at night and Wednesday morning, with a chance of mist or light mist forming over some coastal and inland areas, and winds will be light to moderate. Moderate, active on the sea and sometimes dusty.

The center said – in its daily statement – that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly / 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to turbulent, and the first tide will occur at 14:28 and the second tide will occur at 14:28. 03:05, the first low tide is at 08:12, and the second high tide is at 20:46. The waves in the Sea of ​​Oman are light to moderate and turbulent in the evening. The first high tide occurs at 11:26, the second low tide occurs at 23:16, and the first low tide occurs at 17:00: 09 and the second low tide at 05:47.

Below is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow.