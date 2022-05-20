Comment After fifteen years of research, it would be time to move from decay romance to modern times at Tapiola Sports Park.

Studies and plans have been carried out in Espoo for fifteen years, and the situation is still the same. Espoo is a sports city, but the lack of a modern football stadium is an embarrassing shortcoming, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

For spring cleaning In the archives of my archives, a needs report was found in the main auditorium of Tapiola Sports Park football stadium – in 2007. The needs report described the situation at that time as follows: “Tapiola Sports Park football stadium does not meet Veikkausliiga requirements,

Over the years, the stadium has been designed with a couple of different configurations, and the project has always been postponed. In 2007, the project was in the hands of the city, and it is still the case today. The current plan has reached the same size range of 6,000 viewers as in 2007.

The formula was approved by the Espoo Council last year, and since then an appeal has been lodged with the administrative court against the change in the formula.

If the project now finally progresses to the construction phase, the stadium could be completed by 2025, according to a realistic schedule.

FC Hongan head coach Vesa Vasaran According to him, the current tube auditorium and old wooden locker room buildings have a “rental romance,” and he praises the atmosphere of Tapiola Sports Park.

“There’s a bit of a sniff and a sniff here, but it has its own romance.”

The downside is that current conditions are holding back development.

“At the stadium, we would be able to do business and compete better with those who have stadiums.”

It is about the conditions of professional sports. Now Honka gives leveling to everyone by playing in a winter-ravaged potato field.