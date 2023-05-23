The origin in Mexico of commemorating the Student Dayarises in 1929 with the student movement that took place in the then National University, who decided to protest in favor of university autonomy, since its internal conformation and the designation of the rector was established by the President of the Republic, in addition to the fact that the Head of the University was the Minister of Public Instruction, thus giving rise to to the current National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

For this reason, May 23 was established as a significant date not only for the defense of students to the university, but also for education, development and progress of a country, which generates a comprehensive, open and participatory education, students prepared, creative, committed, with broad criteria and convictions of change in favor of society in general.

Bearing in mind those years of fighting and defending a quality education, what should then be the characteristics to be developed in every student:

I wish to learn

It implies the interest and need to acquire new knowledge, exploring, innovating and reflecting a constant motivation to grow.

Habit of reading

Being of great relevance, not only because it allows the acquisition of greater knowledge, but also allows the acquisition of greater skills and a wide linguistic repertoire that favor academic, personal and social aspects.

discipline and dedication

Which will allow to carry out and persevere in the achievement of the established objectives, through the perseverance, dedication and responsibility that each one of them requires.

Socialization

Generate a positive coexistence with the peer group, leading them to strengthen aspects of communication, values, expression of emotions, collaborative work, mutual aid, among other aspects that will be supportive for later stages in their personal or work life.

Self motivation

Managing to generate in themselves the ability to strengthen themselves in the face of adversity, recognize their areas of opportunity and work on them constantly until they achieve their objectives.

Responsibility

Which will be one of the most relevant aspects to achieve constant compliance with everything you have to do, avoiding focusing your attention on distractors.

Regarding your teachers

This, as a way of valuing what each one of them can contribute to their lives, treating them not only as someone who has the obligation to teach but as a human being with the experience of contributing to their lives.

Time management

Prioritizing those things, tasks or activities that imply a greater effort or relevance to carry out, thereby avoiding situations of anxiety or stress by not being able to finish them on time.

Effective communication

Not only to express their points of view but also to request support in situations that cannot be carried out or involve collaborative work, having the ability to interact respectfully with others.

Remember that being an excellent student is not only reflected in your grades, but also in those daily aspects with the greatest impact that will allow you to be a person of excellence in life.

