London (AFP)

The German Ilkay Gundogan urged his Manchester City team to maintain its focus, as the champions of England crowned last week have a golden opportunity to score a historic treble this season, and City crowned the “Premier League” title for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday, when the second Arsenal fell to Nottingham Forest.

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola’s team celebrated the title on Sunday after its 1-0 victory over Chelsea, before captain Gundogan lifted the trophy.

After securing the title for the third year in a row, City’s eyes are set on repeating the achievement of its neighbor United, who won the league, Champions League and FA Cup hat-trick in the 1998-99 season.

“We haven’t lost a match for weeks, and this is the standard we must set for ourselves,” he said.

He continued, “We are not doing anything different – we are doing the same things that we have done in the past few weeks and we hope that it will be a really special end to the season.”

And the German added: “I love the club and being part of this amazing team. Obviously we want to finish the season with two more titles. We have two more big finals, and the last two Premier League games will be preparation for that. We don’t want to give up anything. I would like to raise two more titles.

Standing in front of City’s dream of winning the treble are Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on June 3, and Inter in the Champions League final in Istanbul seven days later.

For his part, Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who won the league title five times similar to Gundogan, expressed his confidence that City could do something “distinctive” at the end of a successful season.

“We love winning, and we never get bored of it,” De Bruyne said. We have won a lot in the past, but we want to win again and again.”

“We are continuing to work,” the Belgian added. We’ll enjoy the games against Brighton and Brentford and prepare for Manchester United and Inter and hopefully we can do something special.

He continued, “Everyone wants it. We know we need to win two games, but they are tough games, and we need to prepare ourselves as best we can and hopefully we can win them.”