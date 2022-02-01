The provisions and articles of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the regulation of labor relations will enter into force, starting tomorrow, with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of the labor market and attracting and maintaining the best competencies and future skills from employment, in parallel with providing a stimulating and attractive work environment for employers.

A reading conducted by “Emirates Today” in the articles of the new decree-law summarized the most prominent and most important new amendments in 30 short pieces of information:

1 – The new decree-law contains 74 articles.

2 – Its provisions shall apply as of February 2, 2022 to all establishments, employers and workers in the private sector in the country.

3- It is considered the largest update in terms of laws regulating labor relations in the UAE, in preparation for the next fifty years

4 – It was prepared in consultation with all concerned parties in the federal and local government sectors and the private sector to support the aspirations and future vision of the labor market in the country.

5 – It aims to ensure the efficiency of the labor market, which enhances the attraction and preservation of the best competencies and future skills from the workforce, in parallel with providing a stimulating and attractive work environment for employers.

6- It enhances the flexibility and sustainability of the labor market in the country and ensures protection of the work relationship, its developments and the exceptional circumstances it may face that may affect this relationship.

7- It promotes the investment of local and international energies and talents.

8- It guarantees the rights of both parties to the work relationship in a balanced manner and provides protection to both parties so that they can access and obtain these rights.

9 – Supports achieving stability and well-being of workers in the private sector and confirms the international labor obligations agreed upon by the UAE.

10 – It supports the capabilities and skills of workers in the private sector in a way that enhances the efficiency and productivity of the workforce in the labor market in the country.

11- It is prohibited for the employer to use any means that would force or force the worker or threaten him with any penalty to work for him or force him to do work or provide a service against his will.

12 – Sexual harassment, bullying, or any verbal, physical or psychological violence against the worker by the employer, his superiors at work, colleagues, or employees are prohibited.

13. Discrimination on the grounds of race, colour, sex, religion, national origin, social origin, or on grounds of disability among persons is prohibited.

14 – Discrimination in jobs with the same job functions is prohibited, while the rules and procedures that would enhance the participation of the country’s citizens in the labor market are not considered discrimination.

15- A woman is given a wage similar to that of a man if she is doing the same work or another work of equal value, which will be determined later by a decision of the Council of Ministers.

16 – Introduced new types of work that allow employers to meet their labor needs and benefit from their capacities and productivity at the lowest operational costs, through “part-time work”, “temporary work” and “flexible work”, in parallel with providing several options for employers to hire Employment whose contracts of employment have expired and who are present in the country through easy and flexible procedures.

17 – It gave companies the option to pay wages in UAE dirhams or in another currency, according to the agreement of the two parties in the work contract.

18 – Permits the employer to stipulate in the work contract that the worker not compete with him or participate in any competing project in the same sector after the end of the contract for a period not exceeding two years from the date of the contract expiry.

19 – Specify one type of contract in terms of duration, which is a fixed-term contract, not exceeding three years. With the agreement of the two parties, this contract may be extended or renewed for similar or lesser periods once or more.

20 – Granting the worker a paid day of rest with the possibility of increasing the weekly rest days at the discretion of the establishment.

21 – Introduced a number of leaves for the worker, including mourning leave ranging between 3 and 5 days, according to the degree of the deceased’s relatives, in addition to the five-day parental leave and any other leaves decided by the Council of Ministers.

22- Assign the employer to bear the fees and costs of recruitment and employment and not to collect them from the worker, either directly or indirectly.

23 – Preventing the employee from withholding official documents and not forcing him by the employer to leave the country after the end of the work relationship.

24 – The worker has the right to receive his wages on their due dates in accordance with the regulations approved in the Ministry and the conditions, controls and procedures specified in the executive regulations of this Decree-Law.

25 – Strengthen the controls for the operation of events.

26 – Allowing the worker, in the event of the termination of the work contract, to move to work for another employer, and specifying a probationary period of no more than six months.

27 – The citizen worker is entitled to an end-of-service gratuity upon the end of his service, in accordance with the legislation regulating pensions and social security in force in the country.

28 – A foreign worker who works according to a full-time work pattern and who has completed a year or more in continuous service is entitled to an end-of-service gratuity at the end of his service, calculated according to the basic wage, at the rate of /21/day wages for each year of the first five years of service, and a wage of /30 Thirty days for each year in excess of that.

29 – Regulate everything related to the deceased worker’s entitlements, the requirements for occupational care and safety, and other controls that guarantee the rights of both parties to the work relationship in a balanced manner.

30 – Exempting labor cases from judicial fees at all stages of litigation and execution, and requests submitted by workers or their heirs, the value of which does not exceed 100,000 dirhams.



