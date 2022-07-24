San Diego Comic Con 2022 comes to an end revealing incredible news about what we will see from the UCM until 2025. With a phase 5 and 6 revealed, the history of heroes would end with the premiere of “Avengers: the Kang dynasty” Y “avengers secret wars”.

While it was all news that excited fans, Kevin Feig revealed that the sibling duo will not be returning for these two big movies.

The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios

Both made their debut in the MCU with “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, which was considered one of the best films in the franchise and got an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

After this success, Kevin Feige did not hesitate to sign them again for “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

Kevin Feige talks about the Russo brothers

According to the Deadline medium, which was present at San Diego Comic Con 2022, the director of Marvel Studios would have completely ruled out the participation of the Russo brothers for “Avengers” 5 and 6.

“I think I have been quite direct with that subject. We love them, they love us, we want to find something else to do together, but it won’t be with that ”, were the words of the CEO.

Other projects of the Russo brothers

The duo’s most recent film is “The Gray Man,” which features Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in an action adventure.

Although the reviews have not been very favorable, the film remains in the top 10 of Netflix’s most watched titles.